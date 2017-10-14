- Above are highlights from NJPW King of Pro Wrestling (October 9) featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada retaining his title against EVIL. Okada will now defend his title against Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

- As noted, Mark Briscoe injured his elbow in the early moments of his match against Hiromu Takahashi at last night's ROH Global Wars Pittsburgh show. F4WOnline is reporting after taking some kicks, Briscoe rolled out of the ring and the ref immediately stopped the match. Briscoe did have a dislocated elbow - sending him to the hospital for the night - and is expected to be out for eight to ten weeks.

- The Young Lion Cup Tournament kicked off at NJPW Lion's Gate Project 8, featuring wrestlers from the New Japan Dojo in a round-robin style tournament. Here are the full results:

* Hirai Kawato defeated Ren Narita

* Katsuya Kitamura defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi

* Tomoyuki Oka defeated Shota Umino

Non-Tournament Matches

* Manabu Nakanishi defeated Kotaro Yoshino

* Tenkoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) defeat Yuma Aoyagi and Asakawa

* Yuji Nagata defeated Daisuke Kanehira

