The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Heath Slater, Rhyno, Curt Hawkins and Dash Wilder make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. Curt Hawkins ' Dash Wilder

Rhyno and Wilder start the match. They exchange wrist locks. Wilder locks in a headlock, Rhyno sends him to the ropes. Rhyno hits a shoulder block on Wilder. Slater is tagged in. Slater briefly locks in a wrist lock on Wilder. Hawkins is tagged in. Slater hits an arm-drag on Hawkins. Hawkins strikes Slater. Slater sends Hawkins to the corner. Slater strikes Hawkins several times in the corner. Wilder runs towards Slater, Slater strikes him. Hawkins clotheslines Slater before tagging Wilder back in. Wilder strikes Slater several times. Hawkins tags back in. Hawkins locks in a face-lock, Slater fights out of it. Hawkins trips Slater before tagging Wilder back in. Wilder drops an elbow on Slater. Wilder pins Slater for a two count. Wilder briefly locks in a headlock on Slater. Slater hits an arm-drag on Wilder. Wilder sends Slater to the corner. Hawkins tags in. Hawkins strikes Slater. Slater hits a Flapjack on Hawkins. Wilder is tagged in, as is Rhyno. Rhyno hits a shoulder block on Wilder. Rhyno sends Wilder to the corner. Rhyno drives his shoulder into Wilder in the corner. Rhyno hits a belly-to-belly suplex on Wilder before pinning him for a two count. Wilder strikes Rhyno. Wilder hits the ropes, Hawkins tags in. Slater hits a spin-kick on Wilder. Wilder rolls out of the ring. Slater hits a modified cross-body over the top rope to the outside on Wilder. Rhyno hits a spine-buster on Hawkins. Rhyno pins Hawkins for the win.

Winners: Rhyno & Heath Slater

A recap from RAW is shown of The Shield reuniting and assaulting Curtis Axel, Sheamus, Cesaro and Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

A recap from RAW is shown of The Shield hitting a triple powerbomb on Braun Strowman through the announce table.

A recap of the verbal exchange between Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt from RAW is shown.

Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese make their entrances.

Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa

Nese kicks Tozawa. Tozawa chops Nese. Tozawa locks Nese before hitting a Senton on him. Tozawa pins Nese for a one count. Tozawa stomps Nese several tomes in the corner. Nese eventually spikes Tozawa's neck on the top rope. Nese elbows Tozawa. Nese pins Tozawa for a two count as we head into a commercial break.

Nese pins Tozawa for another two count as we return from the commercial break. Tozawa strikes Nese. Tozawa hits a huricanruna on Nese. Tozawa hits a back-suplex on Nese. Nese rolls out of the ring. Tozawa hits a Suicide Diving Headbutt to the outside on Nese. Tozawa rolls Nese back into the ring before pinning him for a two count. Tozawa strikes Nese several times. Nese connects with a forearm to Tozawa. Tozawa hits a spin-kick on Nese. Nese hits a pump-handle slam on Tozawa before pinning him for a two count. Nese sets Tozawa on the top turnbuckle. Tozawa sends Nese off the turnbuckle. Tozawa hits a Senton from off the top rope on Nese. Tozawa pins Nese for the win.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

A recap of Kalisto defeating Enzo Amore for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in a Lumberjack Match on RAW is shown to close the show.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.