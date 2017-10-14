- Above is Titus O'Neal, Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa, and Kalisto checking out a giant corn maze and seeing who can get out of it first.

- WWE wrote up an article on those who were involved in the October tryouts at the WWE Performance Center. Among the group was Madison Rayne, who has worked for years in Impact Wrestling and Karen Yu, who's wrestled for Ring of Honor. Former NFL players, boxers, and collegiate grapplers from eight different countries came to these tryouts. You can check out the full list of names by clicking here.

See Also Roman Reigns On The Rock Possibly Stepping Into His Yard For A Big Match At A Future WrestleMania

- Earlier in the week, Roman Reigns took part in a conference call with members of the international media. During the call, Reigns spoke about Braun Strowman and others in WWE who are able to make everything they do their own. He then took a shot at The Young Bucks saying, "No offense to any of these guys, but we don't need guys running around doing 'too sweets.' We don't need guys acting like they're DX from 20 years ago. We need original characters, guys who are [themselves]." On Twitter, a fan sent part of that quote to Reigns and he responded about how The Shield already beat DX and there's no need for him to celebrate them.

@WWERomanReigns "we don't need people running around here acting like DX from 20 years ago" ?????? pic.twitter.com/yjQJMHz08M — Obsolete 1995 (@Obsolete1995) October 14, 2017

Me and my boys beat the DX! No need to celebrate them. #TheRealestGeneration is what I celebrate and represent. https://t.co/fQpLu42ZnP — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 14, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.