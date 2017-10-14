- Above, Bobby Roode is asked which WWE Superstar's entrance (past or present) would he like to see his WWE 2K18 character come out to. Roode decided to go with The Undertaker's entrance.

- WWE continues to play up Curt Hawkins' losing streak, which is currently at 120, after losing to Goldust at last night's live event. Hawkins spoke to WWE and said he could smell it in the air that he was going to pick up a win, after the loss, that changed to, "No comment!"

Did @TheCurtHawkins pick up a win at #WWESaskatoon, or did he suffer loss number 120? pic.twitter.com/JS68DnmyxG — WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2017

- INFLUX Pictures announced today was day one of their filming for the upcoming Perry Saturn documentary. It will focus on Saturn's life featuring interviews with the man himself.

