Earlier today, Ring of Honor's Global Wars tour stopped in Columbus, Ohio where Cody retained his ROH World Championship against KUSHIDA. Also, The Motor City Machine Guns retained their ROH World Tag Titles against Silas Young and the Beer City Bruiser. Below are the full results:

* Cody (c) defeated KUSHIDA (ROH World Championship)

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) and Flip Gordon (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* Chaos (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi) defeated Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)

* The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Search and Destroy (Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)

* Sumie Sakai defeated Holidead

* Jay Lethal defeated Hiromu Takahashi

* The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) defeated Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Kenny King and Colt Cabana defeated Adam Page and Marty Scurll

* Shane Taylor defeated Josh Woods

The final stop for the Global Wars tour is in Chicago tomorrow night. It begins at 8pm ET and can be watched on iPPV at ROHWrestling.com for $19.99. Here's what the card looks like:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. YOSHI-HASHI (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship)

* Bullet Club (Adam Page, Cody, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Marty Scurll

* Flip Gordon vs. Will Ospreay

* Colt Cabana vs. Toru Yano

* The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Cheeseburger and KUSHIDA

* Jay Lethal, Kenny King and ? vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)

* Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) vs. Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young

