- Above is from 1997 when Shawn Michaels officially named the stable (that included Triple H, Chyna, and Rick Rude), D-Generation X.

- WWE announced it has signed its first female talent from India and the Middle East. Kavita Devi - from India and trained by The Great Khali - made an appearance at the Mae Young Classic against Dakota Kai. Shadia Bseiso is from Jordan and attended the tryouts in Dubai, earlier this year. WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal sent out congratulations to Devi and Triple H commented on the signings too, saying it's WWE continued commitment to building a more diverse roster.

"Recruiting Kavita and Shadia to join our developmental system underscores WWE's ongoing commitment to building a talent roster as diverse as our fan base," Triple H said. "We're confident Kavita and Shadia will inspire future WWE Superstars as we continue to recruit the most talented athletes and entertainers from around the world."

Sending a huge congratulations to @KavitaDeviWWE and also @WWE for making history today. Kavita is the first Indian woman to sign with WWE. — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) October 15, 2017

- MMA Coach, Duke Roufus, took a photo with CM Punk as he looks to get back into camp for his next fight. While Roufus didn't say who the opponent was or if that fight will even take place in the UFC, it looks like Punk will give the fight game another shot. Punk debuted against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 last year, losing decisively to a rear-naked choke only 2:14 into the fight.

