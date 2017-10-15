- Above is the first round of WWE Madden Tournament featuring The Miz (Browns) taking on Titus O'Neal (Seahawks). Miz was able to strike first and kept that momentum going all the way to the finish line as he won 24-9.

- Linda McMahon spoke with the New Haven Register about women entrepreneurs. She also talked about when her family had to declare bankruptcy, and then build WWE from the ground up.

"That was really a tough time, especially because I was pregnant with our second child," McMahon said. "We lost our home; my car was repossessed in the driveway. We were knocked down, but we were not defeated. We got right back to work starting over, building our business from scratch."

- On Twitter, Ric Flair posted a photo of what his wrestling Mount Rushmore would look like. Along with himself, it included "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, and Hulk Hogan.

Steve, Thanks For Taking The Lead ?? pic.twitter.com/4I77a6wNUH — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 14, 2017

