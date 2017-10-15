- Above is the full match between The Shield and Evolution at Extreme Rules 2014. In the end, Roman Reigns got a spear on Batista for the victory.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Nikki Bella, Noam Dar, Mandy Rose, and Dolph Ziggler (with Renee Young).

Good Morning! ???? Thinking of my @honeybeileen and how I need her glam asap ?? #honeybglam #missyou A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

NFL hings Whit is happening? Yella card ref Carry on x A post shared by Noam Dar (@noamdar) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Ready to conquer my day in my rhinestone Pow Tee from @Bamware! Look how it sparkles! I got 25% off the price for all my followers, Just use Mandy as coupon code. Go to Bamware.com #HeroMode #ootdshare A post shared by Amanda Saccomanno (@mandysacs) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

thinking of Martha's Vineyard & it's absolutely dreadful tourists @reneeyoungwwe #TheEnd #hellinacell A post shared by Dolph Ziggler (@heelziggler) on Oct 8, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

- Booker T made an appearance yesterday at a Houston Rockets game where he body slammed an NBA mascot through a table. You can check it out in the video below.

Make him pay my son! @HoustonRockets #Clutch A post shared by Booker T. Huffman (@bookertfivex) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

