- Above is the full match between The Shield and Evolution at Extreme Rules 2014. In the end, Roman Reigns got a spear on Batista for the victory.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Nikki Bella, Noam Dar, Mandy Rose, and Dolph Ziggler (with Renee Young).

Good Morning! ???? Thinking of my @honeybeileen and how I need her glam asap ?? #honeybglam #missyou

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

NFL hings Whit is happening? Yella card ref Carry on x

A post shared by Noam Dar (@noamdar) on

thinking of Martha's Vineyard & it's absolutely dreadful tourists @reneeyoungwwe #TheEnd #hellinacell

A post shared by Dolph Ziggler (@heelziggler) on

Seth Rollins On Why Vince McMahon Banned The Curbstomp And Changed His Entrance Theme
- Booker T made an appearance yesterday at a Houston Rockets game where he body slammed an NBA mascot through a table. You can check it out in the video below.

Make him pay my son! @HoustonRockets #Clutch

A post shared by Booker T. Huffman (@bookertfivex) on

