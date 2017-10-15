- Above is the full match between The Shield and Evolution at Extreme Rules 2014. In the end, Roman Reigns got a spear on Batista for the victory.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Nikki Bella, Noam Dar, Mandy Rose, and Dolph Ziggler (with Renee Young).
- Booker T made an appearance yesterday at a Houston Rockets game where he body slammed an NBA mascot through a table. You can check it out in the video below.
