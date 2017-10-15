Leading up to his 2015 SummerSlam match against The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar did some filming with ESPN and spent the day as the company's security guard. The hidden camera footage showed him interacting with people as they headed into the office.

Overall, Brock is super nice to everyone, although, he did let one group know to watch their language as they excitedly cursed at the sight of "The Beast." He even got out of the booth at one point and asked one of the drivers to pop their trunk. Most prominently, we got to see quite a bit of Brock's personality, which wrestling fans would enjoy seeing more of when he returns to WWE TV.

