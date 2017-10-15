Thanks to William Chang for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Regina, Saskatchewan:
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto retained over Enzo Amore
* Darren Young and Goldust defeated Curtis Axel and Curt Hawkins
* Elias defeated R-Truth
* RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose retained over Heath Slater & Rhyno and Sheamus & Cesaro in a Triple Threat
* Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss with Emma as the special referee
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz retained over Jason Jordan
* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match
