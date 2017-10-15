Thanks to Tara's Friend Jimmy for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in West Palm Beach, Florida:

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

* Sage Beckett defeated Dakota Kai

* Lars Sullivan defeated Kishan Raftar

* Liv Morgan defeated Sarah Logan

* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly defeated Tucker Knight, Otis Dozovic and Kassius Ohno. Great responses for The Undisputed Era

* No Way Jose defeated Hideo Itami

* Raul Mendoza defeated Brennan Williams

* Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler defeated Ruby Riot and Rhea Ripley

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre retained over Andrade "Cien" Almas

