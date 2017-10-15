- Above is the full Steel Cage Match between CM Punk and Jimmy Rave, which took place at Nowhere to Run in 2005. After Punk hit a Superplex off the top of the steel cage, he was able to get the pinfall victory.

- Yesterday, Cody Rhodes retained the ROH World Championship against KUSHIDA on ROH's Global Wars tour. Afterwards, he talked about doing what he says he'll do, whether that's packing ROH's shows or breaking their PPV buyrate records.

"It's no longer the company that defines the man, it's the man that defines the company, and that company is Ring of Honor and the company that I keep is the Bullet Club," Rhodes exclaimed. "So, come at me and I will be smiling, because I'm the biggest damn draw in this entire industry."

Post match comments from @CodyRhodes after a successful ROH title defense at #GlobalWars pic.twitter.com/pFMMtlrPec — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 15, 2017

- During the opening moments of his match at Global Wars: Pittsburgh, Mark Briscoe took some kicks from Hiromu Takahashi and sustained a dislocated elbow. The match was promptly stopped and Briscoe ended up spending the night in the hospital, below is the X-Ray of the injury.

Psalm 6:2

Thanks everybody for the thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/MB0IUyDwnZ — Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) October 14, 2017

