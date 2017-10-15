- Above, Natalya (and her cats) are the subjects for this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week, The Shield will be featured in the series.
- WWE posted a gallery of Superstars and their celebrity lookalikes. The group includes: Cesaro - Jason Statham, John Cena - Mark Walhberg, and Alicia Fox - Rhianna, among others.
.@AlexaBliss_WWE or @MargotRobbie? @WWECesaro or #JasonStatham? Get ready for some serious Superstar double takes! https://t.co/n978XC0b1P— WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2017
- As noted, after being away from Instagram, due to people trying to get into his account, Kevin Owens returned to the social media platform. Today, he put out a video letting fans know (while he was on vacation) his new handle is "FightOwensFight."
