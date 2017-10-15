- Above is a clip from John Cena vs. Kurt Angle at No Mercy in 2003. Angle won that match via the Ankle Lock.

- WWE posted up a gallery of backstage photos featuring The Shield. The group is back and will be taking on Braun Strowman, The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro at WWE TLC next Sunday.

- As noted, Cody Rhodes cut a promo after defending the ROH World Championship against KUSHIDA on ROH's Global Wars tour, claiming that he's the "biggest damn draw in this entire industry." A fan on Twitter sent this to Roman Reigns, who didn't agree with that claim saying "If that house didn't draw over 100k. He's just talking silly."

I d'n't even need to click the link and watch it. If that house didn't draw over 100K. He's just talking silly. #WalkOverTalk https://t.co/azQyqDpHUN — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 15, 2017

Post match comments from @CodyRhodes after a successful ROH title defense at #GlobalWars pic.twitter.com/pFMMtlrPec — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 15, 2017

