- Above, Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley, recorded her trip to the Wisconsin Dells Zoo.

- WWE posted an article on Detroit Lions player, Golden Tate, doing his best impression of The Rock's "People's Elbow" after scoring a touchdown. Rock responded to the video earlier today.

Sting On His Final Match With Seth Rollins, The Formation Of The NWO, Big Break Against Ric Flair
- Before Sting heads off to a WWE 2K18 launch party in Dubai, he showed off some old Sting memorabilia he had kicking around the house, including a never used "Surfer" Sting Halloween costume. He then asked fans which of his previous looks were their favorites.

