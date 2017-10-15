- Above, Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley, recorded her trip to the Wisconsin Dells Zoo.
- WWE posted an article on Detroit Lions player, Golden Tate, doing his best impression of The Rock's "People's Elbow" after scoring a touchdown. Rock responded to the video earlier today.
Heart stoppin', elbow droppin'.. @ShowtimeTate brings the dangerously exposed elbow to the pigskin today. ???????????? #PeoplesElbow @NFL https://t.co/ZLAmJigvDl— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 15, 2017
- Before Sting heads off to a WWE 2K18 launch party in Dubai, he showed off some old Sting memorabilia he had kicking around the house, including a never used "Surfer" Sting Halloween costume. He then asked fans which of his previous looks were their favorites.
What do you guys think? ?? pic.twitter.com/1kg6tF5KIN— Sting (@Sting) October 15, 2017
