- Above, Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley, recorded her trip to the Wisconsin Dells Zoo.

- WWE posted an article on Detroit Lions player, Golden Tate, doing his best impression of The Rock's "People's Elbow" after scoring a touchdown. Rock responded to the video earlier today.

- Before Sting heads off to a WWE 2K18 launch party in Dubai, he showed off some old Sting memorabilia he had kicking around the house, including a never used "Surfer" Sting Halloween costume. He then asked fans which of his previous looks were their favorites.

What do you guys think? ?? pic.twitter.com/1kg6tF5KIN — Sting (@Sting) October 15, 2017

