- Above is Laurel Van Ness doing an NFL themed photo shoot for Impact Wrestling.

- Impact announced this week's match between Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie will be the main event. Over the past few weeks, Taya has been getting the best of Rosemary, including misting her in the face.

- Knockouts Champion Sienna was at a Border City Wrestling event last night and wore a new title that says "Impact" in the middle and "Women's Champion" above and below that. It looks like Impact will be moving on from the GFW name in the near future. As noted, Jeff Jarrett still owned the rights to the GFW name and with him taking an indefinite leave of absence from the company, Anthem switched back to the Impact Wrestling name.

#RestingWitchFace ???? A post shared by Sienna the Savage ?? (@sienna) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

