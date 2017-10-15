- Above is the full match between Asuka and Dana Brooke from NXT TakeOver: Respect in October of 2015. The Asuka Lock caused Brooke to tap out and gave Asuka her first win in NXT. Asuka will be making her main roster debut at WWE TLC against Emma.

- Yesterday, Mickie James made an appearance at the 2017 Native American Music Award where she not only sang, but was inducted into the NAMA Hall of Fame. James will face WWE Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss, next Sunday at WWE TLC. Below are photos of her at the event.

Arthur Redcloud & I are NAMA ready!!! #Nama2017 #Nama #nativepride #MyRoots #music A post shared by Mickie James (@themickiejames) on Oct 14, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

Ready to Rock @nativeamericanmusicawards #thrillbillyrockstar #music #countrymusic #gypsy #freespirit #nama2017 #Nama A post shared by Mickie James (@themickiejames) on Oct 14, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

- As noted, Jinder Mahal has been touring India to promote the upcoming WWE live events in New Delhi on December 8 and 9. Below, Mahal visited the Great India Place Mall where a large gathering of fans showed up to see him.

