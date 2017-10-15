- After capturing the WWE Cruiserweight Championship from Enzo Amore in a Lumberjack Match last Monday on Raw, the title has a new look.
Kalisto revealed the new WWE Cruiserweight Championship in this photo from backstage at tonight's WWE live event in Yakima, Washington. As you can see, the belt now has a black strap instead of a purple strap.
Make sure to stop by and join the #LuchaParty in #WWEYakima vamonos Orale!.. pic.twitter.com/bOIiWDszkN— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) October 15, 2017
- Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia sang the national anthem before the New York Jets played the New England Patriots today at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Here is video from her performance.
Garcia noted on Instagram that she holds the record of singing the national anthem the most times at a Jets game with today being her 12th performance.
Performing the #NationalAnthem today at @mlstadium for the @nfl @nyjets game vs New England @Patriots was SO special for me!! I'm fortunate to say that I hold the record of singing the anthem the most times at a Jets game with today being my 12th performance. 🙌🏼 Everyone stood up for our country and our amazing opportunities! The energy in the stadium was unreal and ran right through me! I'm a proud Army Brat and sooo incredibly proud of our brave men & women in the military, that's it's a pleasure to sing this song to say THANK YOU!! #grateful #proud #united #USA 🇺🇸
