- After capturing the WWE Cruiserweight Championship from Enzo Amore in a Lumberjack Match last Monday on Raw, the title has a new look.

Kalisto revealed the new WWE Cruiserweight Championship in this photo from backstage at tonight's WWE live event in Yakima, Washington. As you can see, the belt now has a black strap instead of a purple strap.

Make sure to stop by and join the #LuchaParty in #WWEYakima vamonos Orale!.. pic.twitter.com/bOIiWDszkN — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) October 15, 2017

- Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia sang the national anthem before the New York Jets played the New England Patriots today at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here is video from her performance.

Garcia noted on Instagram that she holds the record of singing the national anthem the most times at a Jets game with today being her 12th performance.

