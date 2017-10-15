- Does Kofi Kingston have a new look?
In this post on Instagram, The New Day member implied that he cut off his dreadlocks last night.
WWE.com acknowledged his haircut tease in an article, stating, "Will Kofi show up on SmackDown LIVE this week with a brand new hairdo? Keep with WWE.com and our social channels to find out!"
- In support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Goldust painted his face pink at tonight's WWE live event in Yakima, Washington.
- Former WWE star Joey Abs celebrates his birthday today as he turns 46 years old.
