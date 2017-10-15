The last stop for ROH Global Wars was in Chicago where Cody Rhodes continued the verbal jabs with Roman Reigns. While cutting a promo in the ring, Cody said he thought the vest was to cover up failed drug tests, but it's actually covering up envy. This is all from earlier in the day when Cody said he's the biggest draw in wrestling, after retaining his title against KUSHIDA in Pittsburgh. On Twitter, a fan sent the quote to Reigns, who responded if Cody wasn't drawing over 100k, then he's just talking silly. After cutting his promo, Cody then brought in a masked fan who had a "Being the Elite" sign, he unmasked, and it was Dalton Castle who then attacked Cody.

Also in action was Kenny Omega as he defended his IWGP United States Championship against YOSHI-HASHI. Omega was able to retain the title via pinfall.

After the main event, Matt Jackson wanted to take a group selfie, but didn't have a phone, cameras panned to the crowd and Jimmy Jacobs (who was recently let go from his position at WWE, in part, for taking a selfie with The Bullet Club, when they "invaded" Raw last month) called over The Bullet Club. Jacobs then took a selfie with the group, mocking what happened previously.

* Kenny Omega (c) defeated YOSHI-HASHI (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship)

* Bullet Club (Adam Page, Cody, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)

* Marty Scurll defeated Hiromu Takahashi

* Will Ospreay defeated Flip Gordon

* Colt Cabana defeated Toru Yano

* The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Cheeseburger and KUSHIDA

* Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki) defeated Jay Lethal, Kenny King and Shane Taylor

* Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young defeated Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.

* The Dawgs defeated One Mean Team

ROH will be on PPV/iPPV on December 15 for Final Battle in New York City.

