- On Sunday, Sting sent out a video message on Twitter asking fans to name their favorite era of his career (he sent out the message before heading to Emirates, Dubai for a WWE 2K18 launch event on Tuesday).

What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/1kg6tF5KIN — Sting (@Sting) October 15, 2017

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson responded to Sting's tweet by saying his favorite era of the WWE Hall of Famer's career is 1988 and 1989.

My fav hands down - 1988/89 Sting. "Every man's nightmare" https://t.co/kGcBboVW24 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 15, 2017

"Every Man's Nightmare" is in reference to where Sting was billed early in his career.

- Tonight's edition of ABC's Dancing with the Stars is "Disney Night" as Nikki Bella and her fellow competitors will be dancing to songs from various Disney movies. Nikki revealed on Instagram that she and partner Artem Chigvintsev will be dancing to a song from the upcoming Pixar film Coco, called "Seize Your Moment."

On last Monday's show, Nikki danced to "Fight Song" and received her highest mark yet – a 24.

- TheDailyNewsOnline.com has a story on former WWE star Zach Gowen, who has been on speaking tour where he shares his life experience with students across the United States.

