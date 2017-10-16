Tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the Moda Center in Portland, OR with the final hype for Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view.

The main event for tonight will see Roman Reigns battle Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match. No other matches have been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Reigns and Strowman meet inside the steel

* Sister Abigail is coming for Finn Bálor

* Emma has a date with The Empress of Tomorrow

* Kalisto maintains momentum going into WWE TLC

* Has Alexa Bliss made a massive mistake for the "ages"?

