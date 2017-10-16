- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at scary Superstar falls.

- ECW Original Justin Credible turns 44 years old today while Missy Hyatt turns 55. Today would have been the 52nd birthday of former WCW star Rick "The Renegade" Wilson.

- Below is the synopsis for tonight's new episode of WWE Story Time on the WWE Network, which premieres after RAW:

"WWE Superstars and Legends recall when unforgettable moments resulted in crowds and catastrophe everywhere from the balcony to the bathroom!"

