- Above, on WWE Story Time, The Rock talked about his younger days when he once threw a heavy typewriter off the balcony down to the sidewalk. He also spoke about how he would egg people who stood in line waiting for a movie across the street.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is on select WWE Championship Titles and Memorabilia, no discount code is needed, just click here to receive the discount. The sale runs until October 16 at 11:59pm PT.

See Also Backstage News On WWE Writer Being Released Over 'Invasion' Photo With The Bullet Club

- At the end of last night's ROH Global Wars Chicago show, former WWE Writer, Jimmy Jacobs, was in the crowd. The Bullet Club wanted to take a selfie, but none of them had a camera. Jacobs then waved them over and took a photo with the group. This was mocking the previous photo that he took with them when the Bullet Club invaded Raw last month.

Pleasant surprise to see old friends in lovely Chicago. pic.twitter.com/5ss05ryASW — jimmyjacobs.net (@JimmyJacobsX) October 16, 2017

Pleasant surprise to see old friends in lovely California. #BCInvasion #RAW #youngbucks #bulletclub #villian #hangmanpage #WWE A post shared by Jimmy Jacobs (@jimmyjacobsx) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.