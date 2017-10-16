- Above, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella head to a pumpkin patch with Birdie.

- Below is the trailer for Roddy Piper: In His Own Words, which is a documentary on Piper's life and his time in pro wrestling. It will feature interviews from others like Jim Ross and Ric Flair. The documentary is now streaming on Ninelegendsfilm.com for $7.99.

Trailer for Roddy Piper: In His Own Words. A percentage of sales go to the Doernbecher Children's Hospital ~Kitty https://t.co/WG3oWPEJFb — Rowdy Roddy Piper (@R_Roddy_Piper) October 15, 2017

- On her Instagram, Britt Baker said she and Adam Cole will be on this Sunday's Parts Unknown (CNN at 9pm ET) to talk with Anthony Bourdain when he visited Pittsburgh. Below is a sneak preview of their appearance.

@adamcolepro and I had the opportunity to hang with @anthonybourdain! Check it out next Sunday on @partsunknowncnn on CNN! #PartsUnknown #pittsburgh Head to www.explorepartsunknown.com to check out the preview. A post shared by Britt Baker (@realbrittbaker) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

