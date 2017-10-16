Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

- It was reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is dealing with a shoulder injury. During an interview published this morning on ESPN.com (click here for highlights), Mahal denied rumors of the injury.

"I don't have an injury. Those are just rumors," Mahal said. "I have large traps and that causes my shoulders to roll forward so when I tape them up, it just pulls my shoulders back and I start to develop my rear shoulders more. My traps are a bit too strong so it puts me out of balance. So it is just to prevent future injuries."

As of late, Mahal has been wearing Kinesio Tape at WWE live events. However, he does not wear it at televised events.

- This Saturday, The Honky Tonk Man will be appearing at the 4th annual ECWA Women's Super 8 ChickFight Tournament in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey at the Community Center. Click here for more information on the show.

- In this video, Seth Rollins reflects on his first acting role in WWE Studios' Armed Response, available now on Blu-ray, DVD and digital.

