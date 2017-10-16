- Jinder Mahal took part in a Twitter Q&A this past weekend. As seen in the video above, Jinder was asked who he would like to face at WrestleMania.

"At WrestleMania 34 I would like to face John Cena for my WWE Championship," Jinder said. "It could happen because I fully intend on being WWE Champion come WrestleMania and even after WrestleMania. So John Cena, let's say that this is an official challenge to you."

- Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas were both off this weekend's RAW live events. As noted, the brothers were not at last week's television tapings. Wyatt hasn't wrestled since working a dark match at the October 2nd RAW, where he was defeated by Finn Balor.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted the photo below at the London Comic Con with former WWE star Kurrgan. Kurrgan worked for WWE from 1997 to 1999.

