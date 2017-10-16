As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is the planned WWE Survivor Series main event, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline. Neither title will be at stake.

Meltzer stated on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has apparently had the idea for a long time of doing RAW vs. SmackDown matches for the Survivor Series. Meltzer added that there may be more RAW vs. SmackDown matches at the show.

WWE Survivor Series will take place on November 19, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

