- WWE posted this video looking at their first female competitors from India, Kavita Devi, and the Middle East, Shadia Bseiso.

- WWE stock was up 0.22% today, closing at $22.59 per share. Today's high was $22.75 and the low was $22.49.

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this video from WWE Digital. Remember to join us for the final hype for TLC at 8pm EST tonight, featuring Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage and more:

