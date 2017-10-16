- Above, The Miz (along with Curtis Axel) talked about why fans should cheer his team of Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Cesaro and himself instead of The Shield at WWE TLC. Miz says it should be his group because he elevates Superstars around him.

- In Jim Ross' latest blog, he wrote about CM Punk looking to fight again in MMA. Punk's coach, Duke Roufus, took a photo with Punk as he gets back into camp for his second fight, no word on an opponent or if it will be in the UFC. Ross said he's a full believer of people chasing their dreams, no matter how crazy.

"I'm happy CM Punk is going to fight again, because that's what he loves to do and we all should have the courage to follow our own dreams, no matter if others think we're nuts," Ross said. "Trust me, I know of what I speak on this one."

- WWE UK Star, Trent Seven noted that The Shield have reformed, and will be visiting the UK during WWE's overseas tour in November. He put the call out to his British Strong Style stablemates, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

