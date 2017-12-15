Jim Ross On If He Would Advise Brock Lesnar To Re-Sign With WWE Or Go Back To MMA

Jim Ross joined Submission Radio to share his thoughts on MMA fighters crossing over to WWE. You can check out the full interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights of J.R. discussing Lesnar possibly returning to MMA when his WWE contract expires in April of 2018.

If there's a chance we see Brock Lesnar not resign with the WWE, and if so, where he would go:

"I don't know the answer to your question, but I'll tell you this, if I were advising him – I'm not by the way – I would say, you're going to leave to do what? Are you going to leave to retire and not do anything but hunt and raise your sons and be a good husband to your wife? I don't know, are you going to launch another career? Some guys like to do that, sometimes they need new challenges. I read that he might be the son of the, in the Rocky movie, (Apollo) Creed's opponent that got beat by the Russian guy and he may play that Russian guy's son. I read that. I had no idea if that was even true, but I don't know why you'd even want to leave. He's got a beautiful schedule, he's making well north of seven figures a year, and he works part-time and he has fun. I don't know why you would… I would say this, it might answer your question with a question, leave to do what that's better? Plus, he can still be contracted to WWE and make movies or things like that. I don't see him getting back into MMA. Now, I might be wrong on that one, but I don't see that being a fit for him going forward. But I can certainly see him in Hollywood, I can certainly see him doing other things like that, but that's not really his style either. He likes to be home or working at the wrestling, so I don't know why he would want to leave, other than the obvious with scheduling and so forth, my boys are getting older. But he's got a great gig, man, and I think he really embraces it and appreciates it."

See Also Backstage News On What WWE Has Planned For Brock Lesnar And The WWE Universal Title At Royal Rumble

Why Jim doesn't think Lesnar will go back to MMA:

"Well, he's been there, done that. He got that one more match when he beat Mark Hunt at UFC 200 – I was there by the way, so I saw it in person – he's 39, what is he 40? You know, MMA fans jones about Lesnar being gone because the MMA in general is lacking superstars, they're lacking box office attractions. They're no different than any pro wrestling promotion in the world, their job is to create superstars that people demand to see more of. And right now, of course with the fighting as it is, you're lucky to have three fights a year if you stay healthy, and there are no major stars that are early 20's, young guys who are like the next big thing. I don't know who that is. And everybody's got an opinion, but the MMA world in general, the reason people are jonesing for Lesnar is because they've got nobody better to cheer for right now. That's why they wanted Georges St-Pierre back, that's why they want Cain Velasquez back in the ring, they want Conor McGregor to fight again. We're not missing any new names here. I'm mentioning all these dudes that have got some mileage and track records."