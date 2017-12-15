Possible WWE TV Return In January, WWE Announces International TV Deal, Noelle Foley Models Clothes

- Noelle Foley does some modeling for the Hot Miami Styles company in her latest video blog, seen above. As noted, Noelle is celebrating her 24th birthday today.

- Becky Lynch is being worked into SmackDown creative plans for early January, according to PWInsider. It looks like she may not return from filming WWE Studios' The Marine 6 until then. As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels indicated that filming wraps next week. The Miz is being advertised for Monday's RAW in Providence, RI but his return has not been confirmed.

- WWE issued the following today: