Backstage News On WWE Locker Room Reaction To Rich Swann's Arrest

As noted, former WWE cruiserweight champion Rich Swann has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on Sunday. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted how the rest of the WWE locker room reacted to the news.

According to Meltzer, many superstars were shocked to hear what happen but the people who knew Swann and his wife Vannarah Riggs, who works the indies as Su Yung, well knew that a situation like this was possible. Many who knew them from their time on the independent circuit would describe both of them as "broken" because of events in their lives before wrestling. They were able to find love in each other, but the relationship was believed to be combustible to begin with.

With Swann's future in the WWE currently up in the air, other superstars feel bad for how this might affect him and his wife financially. Meltzer noted that it's possible his WWE career is over for good.

Swann was arrested for false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery (touching or striking) stemming from an incident with Riggs over the weekend. He was set to face Drew Gulak on this week's RAW to determine the new number-one contender for WWE cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore, but WWE removed all mentions of the match from their website following his suspension. Swann was released on his own recognizance from the Alachua County Jail in Gainesville, FL on Sunday.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

