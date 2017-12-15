WrestlingInc.com

Drew McIntyre Trains With Former Tag Partner (Video), Charlotte Flair Streaming, WWE 'List This!'

By Marc Middleton | December 15, 2017

- Above is the latest edition of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 8 times a title changed hands multiple times in one night.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be doing a live Facebook Q&A this Monday at 8pm EST. Fans can use the hashtag #SecondNature to be eligible to win a prize pack.

- Drew McIntyre continues to train for his return to the ring after having surgery to repair a bicep injury last month. He posted this clip with former 3MB partner Jinder Mahal this week:

