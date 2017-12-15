WWE Clash Of Champions Pre-show Match Confirmed

WWE has moved Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley to the WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show this Sunday.
Below is the updated card for Sunday's Clash pay-per-view from the TD Garden in Boston:
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles
Lumberjack Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair
Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title
Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin
Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Rusev & Aiden English vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The Usos
Special Referees: SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon & SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura
If Owens & Sami lose the match they will be fired from WWE.
The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango
Kickoff Pre-show
Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley