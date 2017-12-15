WWE On Why Brock Lesnar Is Coming To Monday's RAW, The Bar Re-Watches Match (Video), Charlotte Flair

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar re-watching the final match of their Best of 7 Series at WWE Clash of Champions 2016.

- As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on Monday's RAW from Providence, RI as it's believed that his Royal Rumble opponent will be confirmed after this week's #1 contenders match between Kane and Braun Strowman ended in a Double Count Out. WWE posted the following to announce that The Beast will be on RAW to address The Monster Among Men and The Big Red Monster. It's believed that a Triple Threat will be announced for the Rumble.

Who will battle The Beast at Royal Rumble? This past Monday night's Raw main event should have decided Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship challenger at the 2018 Royal Rumble event on Sunday, Jan. 28. However, Braun Strowman and Kane's hard-hitting bout quickly descended into chaos. Following a double count-out, neither Superstar emerged as The Beast's challenger. So, who will rise to face The Conqueror? Live on Raw, Lesnar returns to address the future of his championship — and the behemoths intent on capturing it.

WWE also wrote, "The Beast Incarnate is back! After a monstrous main event pitting Braun Strowman against Kane ended in a double count-out, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar does not have a challenger for the Royal Rumble event. As the WWE Universe awaits a decision by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, The Conqueror resurfaces."

