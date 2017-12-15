ROH Episode 325 Recap: Cody Rhodes - Dalton Castle, Jay Lethal In Action, Kenny King Defends

A video package is shown of ROH Television Champion Kenny King's feud with Caprice Coleman to kick off the show.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Silas Young is on commentary as well. Caprice Coleman makes his entrance. Shane Taylor accompanies Coleman after Coleman hands him an envelope of cash. ROH Television Champion Kenny King makes his entrance.

ROH Television Championship Match:

Kenny King (c) vs. Caprice Coleman

They lock up. King pushes Coleman to the corner. King dropkicks Coleman. King hits an arm-drag on Coleman. Coleman eventually pulls King's arm into the ring post. Coleman hits a head-scissors on King at ringside. Coleman dropkicks King. Coleman rolls King back into the ring and pins him for a one count. Coleman sends King into the corner. Coleman drops an elbow on King. Coleman pins King for a two count. Coleman locks in a shoulder lock, King gets to the ropes. Coleman stomps on King. King gets out of the way of a hurricanruna attempt by Coleman. King strikes Coleman several times. King clothesline Coleman. King hits a spin-kick on Coleman before pinning him for a two count. King hits a T-Bone Suplex. King pins Coleman for another two count. Coleman hits three Northern Lights Suplexes on King. Coleman pins King for a two count. Coleman ascends the turnbuckle. Coleman hits the Sky Splitta on King. Coleman pins King for a two count. King reverses a piledriver attempt by Coleman. King goes for the Royal Flush on Coleman, Shane Taylor gets up on the apron. King connects with a forearm to Taylor. King hits a Corkscrew to the outside on Taylor. Coleman rolls King up for a two count as he gets back in the ring. King hits a spinebuster on Coleman. King hits the Royal Flush on Coleman. King pins Coleman for the win.

Winner: Kenny King

Punishment Martinez comes into the ring after the match. King dodges a kick attempt by Martinez. King hits a spin-kick on Martinez. Shane Taylor and Martinez both strike King. Silas Young comes down to the ring. Taylor, Young and Martinez stomp on King. Taylor, Young and Martinez all start brawling.

The Addiction's Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian make their entrance. Daniels has a microphone and calls for silence. Daniels talks about how they were recently attacked by War Machine and how Raymond Rowe inadvertently injured a fan during the attack, causing a thirty day suspension for himself. Daniels says that they are demanding that War Machine be fired immediately. Kazarian says they don't give a damn about the injured fan. Hanson attacks Daniels from behind. Hanson strikes Kazarian. Hanson connects with a big boot to Daniels before sending Kazarian into the ringside barrier. Hanson strikes Daniels. Kazarian hits Hanson with a steel chair several times. Daniels and Kazarian tape Hanson's arms to the middle rope. Daniels cuts some of Hanson's beard with a box cutter. Security comes into the ring, they free Hanson. Daniels and Kazarian take out the security. Hanson scares Daniels and Kazarian off.

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance for an in-ring promo. Jay asks if the fans know who they are. Jay says Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer are cowards. Jay talks about wondering what it will take to get the two of them in the ring with The Briscoes. Jay says they are worse than cowards. Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer come to the ringside. Security stops them from getting in the ring. ROH COO Joe Koff comes to ringside and tells Bully Ray that he's not fighting. Jay says who thought we would see the day when Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray would take orders from a short old man. Joe Koff gets in the ring and grabs the microphone from Jay. Joe says that's enough. Joe talks about how The Briscoes disrespected Tommy Dreamer, Bully Ray, himself and every fan that has had their back. Joe tells The Briscoes to be careful what they wish for before booking them in a match against Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray at Final Battle. Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer rush the ring and start brawl in with The Briscoes. Security attempts to separate everyone.

Matt Taven (with TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) and Jay Lethal make their entrances. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Marty Scurll is on commentary.

Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven

Lethal strikes Taven. The fight spills to ringside immediately. Taven drives his hip into Lethal. Taven slams Lethal's head off the ring apron. Lethal sends Taven into the ringside barrier. Lethal suplexes Taven before rolling him back into the ring. Lethal hits a double axe handle from off the top turnbuckle on Taven. Taven eventually hits a neck-breaker on Lethal. Taven pins Lethal for a two count. Taven goes for a moonsault from the second rope, Lethal gets his knees up. They exchange strikes. Lethal hits the Lethal Combination on Taven. Lethal locks in the Figure Four on Taven. Taven gets to the ropes. Lethal hits an Elbow Drop from off the top turnbuckle on Taven. Lethal pins Taven for a two count. Marty Scurll comes down to ringside. Scurll slides his umbrella into the ring and tells Lethal to use it. Lethal grabs the umbrella and teases using it before throwing it out of the ring. Taven rolls Lethal up for the win.

Winner: Matt Taven

Following the final commercial break, ROH World Champion Cody is in the ring Brandi Rhodes for a contract signing. Dalton Castle makes his entrance. Ian Riccaboni moderates the contract signing. Castle says that Cody looks ridiculous. Cody is wearing a fur coat and not taking Castle seriously. Castle says at Final Battle he's going to break Cody's heart. Castle talks about how he's going to glue Cody's heart back together and break it again when he takes the World Title. Castle says Cody is overdressed, overpaid, and overrated. Cody stands up as Castle signs the contract. Cody signs the contact.

Cody and Dalton Castle standoff as the show comes to a close.