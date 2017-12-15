Cody Rhodes On Bullet Club Merchandise Outselling WWE In Some Locations

Cody Rhodes spoke with The New York Post to promote tonight's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Just a reminder that we will have live coverage of the pay-per-view tonight. Below are some highlights from the interview:

"They're the biggest global conglomerate. They're unreal. But I can't help but see more of our stuff in the crowd than their stuff... I know the numbers at the store that sells both of our merchandise and they're not even close. … They have some amazing, amazing talent, but I don't think when we're together [the Bullet Club], I don't think anyone can touch the group we have, that kind of being the elite group."

"So much of this hinges on Final Battle. The reason we have been able to keep building and running our mouths and the confidence level growing is because every event has been gangbusters. As long as it continues to go up and trend upward, man, the sky's the limit."

