Matt Hardy And Bray Wyatt Argue Over Sister Abigail, Alexa Bliss - Nikki Bella Extra, Shane McMahon

- Above is a Total Divas bonus clip from this week with Nikki Bella and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss catching up.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn should be most worried about at Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view - Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, special referee Shane McMahon or special referee Daniel Bryan. As of this writing, 58% voted for the SmackDown Commissioner while 19% voted for the SmackDown General Manager, 15% for Orton and 8% for Nakamura.

- We've noted how "Woken" Matt Hardy has been tweeting and commenting on Sister Abigail as of late, indicating that we will find out more about the Abigail character during The Great War with Bray Wyatt. Wyatt took to Twitter today and had the following exchange with Matt over Sister Abigail:

@MATTHARDYBRAND



It's not about her, never was



I fell Matt



Because he didn't want me anymore



The end is blank and hollow



Live for war — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 15, 2017