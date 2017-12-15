Rich Swann's Attorney Issues Statement

Following Rich Swann's recent arrest, his attorney released a statement regarding the impending case. Ian M. Pickens of Meldon Law filed a note of appearance in Alachua County court to declare he and his firm will be representing Swann.

"At this point, no criminal charges have been filed officially against him so depending on how that process plays out will determine our scope of representation," Pickens told Sporting News. "We're hopeful for a fair and quick resolution on behalf of Mr. Swann, but ultimately the state attorney will make their decision (on potential charges) when they deem it appropriate."

Swann was arrested for false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery (touching or striking) stemming from an incident with his wife Vannarah Riggs, who works the indies as Su Yung, over the weekend. According to the police report, Swann had been critiquing Riggs' performance at an independent show during their ride home. Riggs reportedly told police she tried leaving out of fear of the argument escalating due to Swann's occasional temper. According to a witness in the police report, Swann placed Riggs in a headlock and forced her back into the car.

Swann claimed he never physically forced Riggs to get back into the car and she did so on her own. But she reportedly attempted to leave the car again while it was moving and Swann chased after her, which caused the car to crash into a telephone pole. Swann told police the reason he chased her was to retrieve the GPS directions she had on her phone. He was released on his own recognizance from the Alachua County Jail in Gainesville, FL on Sunday.

Pickens did not comment on specific details of the case, saying, "We're working on the case now and things we may do to assist Mr. Swann. But as far as specifics, I can't comment on that."

Swann was suspended indefinitely from the WWE and his future in the company is currently unclear. As his attorney stated, no charges have been filed as of yet, but if Swann is charged it is likely his contract will be terminated. He was set to face Drew Gulak on this week's RAW to determine the new number-one contender for WWE cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore, but WWE removed all mentions of the match from their website following his suspension.

Source: Sporting News