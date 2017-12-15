Scott Hall Reportedly Starts Incident With WWE Legend At Fan Convention

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall was involved in an incident with WWE Legend King Kong Bundy back in late November in Staten Island, New York.

The incident happened at a fan convention but it was discussed by Brutus "Ed Leslie" Beefcake and former WWE announcer Sean Mooney on Mooney's "Prime Time" podcast on MLW Radio, which you can find at this link. Apparently Hall had shown up late for the event after disappearing earlier. The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Hall was "messed up" and started yelling at Bundy, who got tired of the verbal abuse and went after Hall.

Beefcake commented that Bundy went after Hall and ended up getting his hands around Hall's neck.

"He was in a vodka rage and started messing with the wrong guy, King Kong Bundy, and things went bad for him," Beefcake said.