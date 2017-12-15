WrestlingInc.com

John Cena Answers Autocomplete Questions (Video), WWE Star Celebrating 5 Months Of Sobriety, Stock

By Marc Middleton | December 15, 2017

- WIRED posted this video of John Cena answering several autocomplete questions from Google, including the most-searched questions about himself and more.

- WWE stock was up 1.23% today, closing at $32.41 per share. Today's high was $32.67 and the low was $31.96.

- Mike Kanellis is celebrating 5 months of sobriety this week. We've noted how he recently went public with how he overcame an addiction to prescription painkillers. Mike posted the following to thank wife Maria Kanellis:

5 months sober. Thanks for sticking by my side @mariakanellis

5 months sober. Thanks for sticking by my side @mariakanellis

A post shared by Mike Kanellis (@therealmichaelbennett) on

