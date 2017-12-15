What Airs After RAW, Vince McMahon - WWE Tribute To The Troops Notes, Ric Flair On How He Works Out

- Above is the second Q&A video from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's new YouTube channel, discussing what a typical workout for The Nature Boy is like. Flair says since his recent hospitalization, he's now walking on the treadmill at level 3 for 3 minutes, 500 free squats in less than 20 minutes, tries to do 100 push-ups, several sets on multiple machines.

- A new episode of "Table For Three" will air on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The episode will feature Finn Balor talking with The Hardys. Below is the synopsis:

"Finn Balor and The Hardys discuss the motivations behind their most extreme personas and share personal tales of their paths to WWE."

- We noted before how Triple H and Vince McMahon appeared in one of the videos used for this week's 15th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops. There's no word yet on why Vince did not appear with Triple H and the roster at the beginning but the WWE Chairman took to Twitter today and commented on the show. Vince usually is very visible when it comes to the annual Troops specials. Below are Vince's comments from today and a group shot from the show:

What a pleasure it was to bring smiles to the faces of those who sacrifice so much for our freedom at the 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops. I hope you and your families enjoyed @WWE doing what we do best. #Troops15 pic.twitter.com/JYqtnADe7c — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 15, 2017