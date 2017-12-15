Title Changes Hands At ROH Final Battle

Silas Young won the ROH World Television Championship against Kenny King, Punishment Martinez, and Shane Taylor at tonight's ROH Final Battle PPV.

This is Young's first time winning the title. Kenny King won it back in September against KUSHIDA. Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:

Silas Young putting some of BCB's empties to use. #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/zUlwNrdNYI — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 16, 2017

MISERY!!!!!!!!!! WE HAVE A NEW RING OF HONOR WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION!!!! AND HE'S NAME IS @lastrealmanROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/Td8IOWjNOb — Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) December 16, 2017