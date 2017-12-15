WrestlingInc.com

Title Changes Hands At ROH Final Battle

By Joshua Gagnon | December 15, 2017
Title Changes Hands At ROH Final Battle Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Silas Young won the ROH World Television Championship against Kenny King, Punishment Martinez, and Shane Taylor at tonight's ROH Final Battle PPV.

This is Young's first time winning the title. Kenny King won it back in September against KUSHIDA. Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:

