ROH Makes Big Announcement About Women Of Honor Division

By Joshua Gagnon | December 15, 2017
ROH Makes Big Announcement About Women Of Honor Division Photo Credit: Wikipedia

At tonight's ROH Final Battle PPV it was announced the Women of Honor division will have their first title. A number of the women from the division came out as Ian Riccaboni made the announcement. Competition will begin on January 20 in Nashville, Tennesse, details will be announced soon.

