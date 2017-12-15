ROH Makes Big Announcement About Women Of Honor Division

At tonight's ROH Final Battle PPV it was announced the Women of Honor division will have their first title. A number of the women from the division came out as Ian Riccaboni made the announcement. Competition will begin on January 20 in Nashville, Tennesse, details will be announced soon.

You can see a photo and video of the title below:

Just Announced: In 2018 the very first @Women_of_Honor champion will be crowned! #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/AZnjI5QXhw — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 16, 2017