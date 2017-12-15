Huge Title Change At ROH Final Battle

Dalton Castle won the ROH World Championship against Cody at tonight's ROH Final Battle PPV.
This is Castle's first time winning the title. Cody won it back in June against Christopher Daniels. Be sure to check out our results from tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:
Dalton Castle sure makes a champion's entrance! #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/0MRtxRJzKN— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 16, 2017
Well, Cody Rhodes looks...different. #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/aacThAtfMk— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) December 16, 2017
U Got the Look— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) December 16, 2017
?? https://t.co/eVqoAXToNw pic.twitter.com/nPMmR071bf
.@TheBrandiRhodes is making her presence known!— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) December 16, 2017
?? https://t.co/eVqoAXToNw pic.twitter.com/bJRdS5nx1n
BANG A RANG!!!!!!!! @theDALTONcastle IS THE NEW ROH WORLD CHAMPION!!!! #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/Du0CJuSbTc— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) December 16, 2017
.@theDALTONcastle has dethroned Cody and celebrates the only way he knows how! #AndNEW— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) December 16, 2017
?? https://t.co/eVqoAXToNw pic.twitter.com/n7wPLnOCbC
That's the end of #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/3AN5B993mU— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) December 16, 2017