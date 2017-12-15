WrestlingInc.com

Huge Title Change At ROH Final Battle

By Joshua Gagnon | December 15, 2017

Dalton Castle won the ROH World Championship against Cody at tonight's ROH Final Battle PPV.

This is Castle's first time winning the title. Cody won it back in June against Christopher Daniels. Be sure to check out our results from tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:

