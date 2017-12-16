Sound Off: How Will Owens - Zayn Vs. Orton - Nakamura Go Down At WWE Clash Of Champions?

Tomorrow, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will take on Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura at Clash of Champions with both Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon as guest referees. If Zayn and Owens lose, they will be fired from the WWE.

Today's question is simply how do you think will this match go down? With two referees, there are plenty of roads WWE could take with this story.

See Also John Cena On How Fans Would React If He Turned Heel

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Clash of Champions this Sunday.