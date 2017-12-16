WrestlingInc.com

Cody Rhodes Changes Up His Look (Photo), Women Of Honor Title Update, Mandy Leon (Video)

By Joshua Gagnon | December 16, 2017

- Above is a Women of Honor match between Mandy Leon and Stella Grey. Brandi Rhodes joins Ian Riccaboni on commentary to call the match. Leon eventually won the match via tap out.

- As noted at last night's ROH Final Battle PPV, it was announced the Women of Honor division will have their first title. A tournament will be held to determine the inaugural champion, beginning at an ROH TV Taping in Nashville, Tennessee on January 20. Ian Riccaboni announced Kelly Klein, Mandy Leon, Brandi Rhodes, Deonna Purrazzo, Jenny Rose, Jessie Brooks, Stella Grey, Sumie Sakai, and Stardom's Mayu Iwatani would be involved, along with others, include some from the Stardom promotion. Below is a photo of the title.

ROH Final Battle Results: Cody Vs. Dalton Castle, Multiple Title Changes, Women Of Honor
- At last night's Final Battle PPV, Cody Rhodes came to the ring with a new look, dying his hair blonde. Unfortunately for him, the change didn't help as Dalton Castle ended up winning the match and the ROH World Championship. You can see Rhodes' altered look below.

