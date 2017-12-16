Former WWE Star On NFL Show (Video), Eva Marie Christmas Giveaway, How Old Is Luke Harper Today?

- Above, Eva Marie talked about doing a "10 Days of Christmas" giveaway with her fashion line and how fans can get involved.

- Today, Luke Harper turns 38 years old. Harped signed with the WWE in 2011 and is currently working as one half of the Bludgeon Brothers, alongside Erick Rowan, on SmackDown.

- Summer Rae got to work an "Awesome Fantasy Starts of the Week" segment on NFL.com, giving her picks for which NFL players should get a start on people's fantasy football rosters. Summer Rae was released from the WWE on October 29. You can see her picks in the video below.