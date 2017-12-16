John Cena Tests Voice Acting Skills (Video), WWE Selling Finn Balor 'OVER' Shirt, AJ Styles Note

- Above, John Cena tested out his voice acting skills by doing the voices of random characters including Shrek, Marge from The Simpsons, and some totally new ones made up by the hosts.

- AJ Styles will be appearing at Toys R Us at 302 Providence Hwy, Dedham, Massachetts from 9am until 11am this Sunday (12/17). Wristbands will be distributed first-come, first-served. At Clash of Champions, Styles will be defending his WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal (updated card here).

- Thanks to numerous "over" pun jokes made Finn Balor on social media in recent weeks, WWE is now selling a "Balor Club - Forever" shirt, with some of the letters highlighted in red, spelling "over." The jokes spawned from his nixed Royal Rumble match against Brock Lesnar, because Vince McMahon reportedly did not think he was over enough with the fans.